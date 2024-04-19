Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barclays Stock Up 1.6 %

BCS stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

