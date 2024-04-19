Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $503.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

