Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rollins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Rollins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

