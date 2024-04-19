Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $28.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $137.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Groupon by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

