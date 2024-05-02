Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $23,439,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 207,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.