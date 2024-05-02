Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
FATH opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive technologies, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fathom Digital Manufacturing
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.