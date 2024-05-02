Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

FATH opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive technologies, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

