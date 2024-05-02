Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.00 million. Appian also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.85)-($0.79) EPS.
Appian Price Performance
NASDAQ APPN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Appian
Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Appian
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.