Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.00 million. Appian also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.85)-($0.79) EPS.

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

