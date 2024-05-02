Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.
Upbound Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Upbound Group Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
