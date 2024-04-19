First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.02.

FM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$16.09 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.57. The company has a market cap of C$13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

