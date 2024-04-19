Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

