Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STGW. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get Stagwell alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Stagwell’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 807,505 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 89.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345,669 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 186.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.