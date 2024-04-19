Analysts Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Target Price at GBX 3,086

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,086 ($38.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.35) to GBX 2,950 ($36.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.35) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,836.50 ($35.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,214 ($27.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,952 ($36.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,257.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,596.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,576.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s payout ratio is 4,778.76%.

In related news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.05) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($567,413.72). In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($31.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($95,306.86). Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.05) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($567,413.72). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

