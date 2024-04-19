Notable Labs’ (NTBL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Notable Labs from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Notable Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTBL

Notable Labs Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Notable Labs

Shares of NASDAQ NTBL opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77. Notable Labs has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs comprises approximately 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 9.21% of Notable Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Notable Labs

(Get Free Report)

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.