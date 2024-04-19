Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 276,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,414 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

