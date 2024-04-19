Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.