Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

