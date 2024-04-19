Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $57.22 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

