Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on KOF. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.4 %
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
