WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.33.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.