Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Marks Electrical Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Insider Transactions at Marks Electrical Group
In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,004.73). Insiders own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Marks Electrical Group Company Profile
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
