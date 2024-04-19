Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON MRK opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Marks Electrical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of £73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,004.73). Insiders own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

