MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.93.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $335.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.45. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.52 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.