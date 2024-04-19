Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.26 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 27.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,472,000 after purchasing an additional 153,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.