TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.40 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $163.72 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00057482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,714,363 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,797,813 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

