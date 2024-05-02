Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $16.18 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and $458.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.05079620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00057482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,841,202,420 coins and its circulating supply is 35,645,283,731 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

