Short Interest in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Increases By 6.6%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIRK. UBS Group raised their price target on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

