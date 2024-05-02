Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $254.14 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $25.65 or 0.00043767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.77 billion and $254.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,622.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.93 or 0.00725138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00136558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00214357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00099519 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,846,579 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.