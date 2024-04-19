Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TAST. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $545.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 716,590 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 498,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading

