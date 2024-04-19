Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Sells £54,598.59 in Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £54,598.59 ($67,967.87).

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 816 ($10.16) on Friday. Law Debenture Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 718.04 ($8.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 829 ($10.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,022.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 781.58.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 9.13 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,851.85%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

