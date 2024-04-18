CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 4,763,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.