Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.82. 1,144,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,746. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

