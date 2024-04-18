Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $7.33 on Thursday, reaching $131.70. 29,280,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,565,088. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $683.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

