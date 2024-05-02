Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $20,809.75 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $20,809.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,312.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genelux alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $171,850.99.

Genelux Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of GNLX opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Genelux by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genelux by 1,660.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genelux by 476.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Genelux during the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLX. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genelux

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.