Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 1,655 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.45. 75,598,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,553,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

