HF Advisory Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HF Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $749.24. The stock had a trading volume of 348,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,599. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $711.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $764.03 and a 200-day moving average of $657.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.