NBW Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.51. 2,784,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,112. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

