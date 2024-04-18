TD Cowen Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $130.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

TSM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

TSM traded down $6.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.52. 28,811,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,553,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

