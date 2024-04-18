Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Shares Down 4%

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.06 and last traded at $66.52. Approximately 14,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 27,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRRO. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KRRO

Korro Bio Trading Down 9.1 %

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $505.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $4,352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.