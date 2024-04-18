Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.32 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $65.32 million and approximately $22,875.81 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00127695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009316 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

