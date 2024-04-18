NBW Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,665. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

