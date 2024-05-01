Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Dana Stock Down 1.4 %

DAN stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dana

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.