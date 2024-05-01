Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.61 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $143.61 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,780.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.83 or 0.00711017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00133829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00042855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00207486 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00099515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

