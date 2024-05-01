Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.
Edison International Price Performance
Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.96.
Edison International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
