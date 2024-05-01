Theta Fuel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $633.05 million and $24.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00056148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,532,297,777 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.