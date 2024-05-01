The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 622,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 479,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

