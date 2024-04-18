North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOA. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.13.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.84. 37,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,091. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$24.04 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

