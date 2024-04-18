MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 7%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,287.88 and last traded at $1,271.19. 895,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,204,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,188.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,473.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,251 shares of company stock worth $113,311,032. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $41,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.