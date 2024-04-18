Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AER traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

