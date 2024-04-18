Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

NYSE FVRR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 264,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,611. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

