Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $357,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 893,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

