Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $995,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,379. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

